Romantic Music Video ‘Karwaan’ Featuring Tennis Player Radhika Yadav And Actor Inaam Emerges as New Trigger In Murder Case

Gurugram: Hours after the deeply disturbing murder of 25-year-old national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, a new angle has emerged, exploring what led her father, Deepak Yadav, to shoot his daughter.

A one-year-old music video featuring Radhika alongside artist INAAM has surfaced and is now speculated to have contributed to the father's unreasonable rage.

Music Video Behind Tennis Star Radhika's Murder?

Amid several other reasons, including Deepak admitting he felt humiliated by villagers taunting him for living off his daughter’s earnings, and Radhika’s refusal to close her newly opened academy; the music video is being considered a possible trigger.

The video, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label, features Radhika with INAAM in several decent romantic scenes, following a storyline in which the male character reminisces about his ex-girlfriend, played by Radhika.

In conversation with Republic, actor INAAM's manager, Kalpana, revealed that he had approached Radhika for the album titled “Karwan," nonetheless, they later had to delete the song because Radhika wasn't behaving “properly” after the shoot.

She said that INAAM is currently in Dubai and had no involvement in the murder.

Radhika Wanted to Become Social Media Influencer

According to sources, Radhika dreamed of becoming a social media influencer and was actively making reels, which was disliked by her father. She was also in contact with other influencers as she wanted to become one herself.

A fellow player revealed that Deepak often came to the academy and that there was never any tension between the two. Considering the bond between the father and daughter, the police are investigating every aspect related to the case and are trying to understand the real reason behind the murder.

Is Deepak Yadav Misleading the Investigation?

After the revelation that no tensions were noticed when Deepak came to visit Radhika at her academy, questions on why he would kill his daughter on the pretext that she refused to close the tennis academy, when he always used to talk about her with pride, arose. This has raised concerns about whether he is trying to deflect the focus by mentioning the villagers’ taunts.

What Happened on the Day of the Murder

In a calculated attack, Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav, fatally fired five shots at her, three of which struck her back, killing the promising tennis player. Investigators revealed Deepak Yadav’s growing frustration over criticism from their native Wazirabad village, triggered what he described as an attack on his “dignity.” As cited in the FIR, Deepak used his licensed .32 bore revolver to shoot Radhika.

Despite a recent shoulder injury, Radhika remained active in sports. She was running her newly opened tennis academy and was inspiring young players.

Radhika had reached a career-best 113 in ITF women's doubles and ranked 5th in Haryana doubles, making her a rising face in Indian women’s tennis. Her murder, as described by the tennis fraternity, was a “huge loss."