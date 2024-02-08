English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

It's controversial/ Muslim Body's Shocker on Uniform Civil Code: 'Polygamy Not Done For Fun. It is Social Necessity'

Claiming that the law was "unnecessary," the AIMPLB said that banning polygamy under the UCC was done "only for publicity purposes."

Digital Desk
UCC
Claiming that the law was "unnecessary," the AIMPLB said, "Second marriage is not done for fun but because of social necessity." | Image:Pixabay
New Delhi: Terming the historic Uniform Civil Code law passed by the Uttarakhand government as a "mere eyewash" and "nothing more than a political propaganda," the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that banning polygamy under the UCC was done "only for publicity purposes." Claiming that the law was "unnecessary," the AIMPLB said, "Second marriage is not done for fun but because of social necessity."

Further, challenging the constitutionality of the law passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly, the Muslim Body said that they will take the battle to the court as matters of marriage, divorce and succession fall under concurrent list and only the Parliament reserves the right to enact law regarding these subjects. On the UCC making registration of live-in relationships mandatory, AIMPLB said,

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code bill, which may serve as model for other BJP-run states to implement the same law in the near future. The law deals prohibits polygamy and the practise of 'halala'. It also spells out the right to remarry after divorce or the nullification of marriage, provided there is no appeal pending.

After Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC in India, CM Pushkar Dhami said, "This is a historic day in the history of Uttarakhand. The resolve we had taken before the people of the state, the promise we had made to the people of the state has now been met. Uttarakhand has made history today. The State Assembly passed the UCC Bill today, going a step ahead towards making this a law. This law will soon be implemented...Soon, after the assent of the Governor, this will be implemented in the state."

Published February 8th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

