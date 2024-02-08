Advertisement

New Delhi: With just one week to go ahead of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Sri Sri, who was instrumental in the Ram Mandir talks, spoke about how the Hindu-Muslim community shared a goodwill on the ground in Ayodhya. “Muslims of the country are happy about the fact that Lord Ram's temple was finally being built in Ayodhya. Hundreds of Muslims have openly participated in the Mandir inauguration,” Sri Sri Ravishankar told Arnab. You can watch the full Sri Sri interview only on Republic TV YouTube stream.

#SriSriOnAyodhya on #NationWantsToKnow | Every tradition is unique and we must respect every tradition, and should not make 'Khichdi' out of it. Hundreds of Muslims are taking part in this celebration. People are much much different, they want to go deep into the spiritual life,… pic.twitter.com/0JLCAzlSoX — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2024



The event marks a significant moment in India's history, as the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya was laid, culminating in the realisation of a long-standing dream for many. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a nationalist Muslim organisation, claimed on Saturday, Jan 13 that a substantial 74% of Muslims express contentment with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sri Sri Ravishankar highlighted the inclusive spirit prevailing during the inauguration, emphasising that people from different communities are actively engaging in the festivities surrounding the Ram Mandir. Their enthusiastic participation underscores a shared sense of cultural unity and mutual respect, showcasing the diverse fabric of India's society coming together in celebration.

The presence of various communities at the Ram Mandir inauguration will echo a broader sentiment of unity, dispelling notions of division and fostering a narrative of co-existence. This collective participation in a landmark event reflects the nation's commitment to inclusivity and mutual understanding, emphasising the importance of harmony in the diverse tapestry of India's cultural and religious landscape.