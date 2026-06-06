Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire: Govt Suspends Prasad Hospital Licence As Death Toll Rises To 7

Muzaffarpur: The Bihar government has suspended the licence of Prasad Hospital after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of the renowned facility in Muzaffarpur district. This comes as the death toll in the fire rose to seven on Saturday.

The latest death came as another ICU patient succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deadly fire broke out at around 3:00 am on Thursday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the private hospital, located on Juran Chhapra Road No. 3.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Sudhir Kumar, said, “Proceedings are underway, and we are acting in accordance with instructions received from the district administration.”

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Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed his grief and announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the fire.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The loss of four lives in a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the families during this difficult time.”

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