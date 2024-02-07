Advertisement

New Delhi: With tears in his eyes and hands folded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran LK Advani expressed his gratitude, and happiness and thanked Indian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring him with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest honor.

Footage was released of the veteran leader with his daughter Pratibha Advani seen sitting next to him, feeding him laddoo and congratulating him on the honor. In the video, LK Advani could be seen folding his hands and greeting people.

#WATCH | Daughter of veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Pratibha Advani shares sweets with him and hugs him.



Government of India announced Bharat Ratna for the veteran BJP leader. pic.twitter.com/zdYrGumkAq — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

Pratibha said, "The entire family is very happy that 'Dada' (LK Advani) has received the country's highest honour. Today I miss my mother the most because her contribution to his life, be it personal or political life is huge. When I told Dada, he was very happy and said that he spent his entire life in the service of his country. He thanked PM Modi and the people of the country for honouring him with such a big award."

She added that he father is very overwhelmed. "He is very overwhelmed. He is a man of few words. But he had tears in his eyes. He has this joy and satisfaction that he dedicated his entire life in service of the nation. So, we are very happy..."

"This was such a dream of his life for which he struggled and worked for a long time. His personality is such that when someone praises him, tears come to his eye."

Following the announcement, congratulations are being poured in by all BJP leaders across the country, calling Advani an inspiration to millions.

Congratulations to Shri #LKAdvani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the #BharatRatna. Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the… pic.twitter.com/FSEsvxXm0F — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 3, 2024