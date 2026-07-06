‘My Mother Is A Retired IAS Officer’: Kanpur Man Flaunts Family Status After Brutally Beating Woman With Brick Over Marriage Refusal

A 38-year-old man in Kanpur has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman with a brick and dragging her out of a moving car when she turned down his marriage proposal. Moments after locals overpowered him, he reportedly tried to flex his family background to police instead of showing any remorse telling officers, "My mother is a retired IAS officer," as if that should change how they treated him.

What Happened

Police identified the accused as Devashish Nigam, whose mother is a retired IAS officer who once worked with the Lucknow Development Authority. According to investigators, Devashish had driven to IIT Kanpur, where the victim works, and asked her to meet him at the main gate. From there, the two set off together in his car toward Brahmaghat in Bithoor.

Somewhere along the way, the conversation between them turned into an argument about marriage. Police say Devashish wanted to marry her, but she refused. That refusal is what allegedly triggered the violence that followed.

Around 7 pm, as the couple reached a stretch of road near Model Dairy on the railway service lane, Devashish reportedly pulled the car over. He slapped the woman a few times inside the vehicle, then stepped out, picked up a brick lying by the roadside, and came back toward the car.

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Sensing danger, the woman locked the doors from inside in an attempt to keep him out. It didn't stop him as police say he smashed the car window with the brick until the glass gave way, then pulled her out of the vehicle and threw her onto the road. Once she was outside, he allegedly continued hitting her on the head and body with the brick, and kicked and punched her as she lay injured.

Neighbours Step In, Accused Tries to Flex Family Name

The woman's screams drew the attention of people living nearby. A group of local residents rushed to the spot, pulled Devashish away from her, and roughed him up themselves before alerting the police. When officers reached the scene, Devashish allegedly tried to intimidate them by invoking his mother's former position, telling them she was a retired IAS officer, apparently expecting that name to get him off the hook.

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He was taken into custody shortly after. The injured woman, who is a widow and works at IIT Kanpur, was rushed to Rama Medical College for treatment.

Background of the Accused

Devashish lives at Raj Tower in the Swaroop Nagar area of Kanpur. His father, Ramesh Shankar Nigam, passed away a few years ago. Neighbours say Devashish runs two guest houses in the Barra locality and has been married since 2014, with a daughter from that marriage. However, they claim he has been living apart from his wife for the past six months.

Locals also said Devashish and the woman had known each other for a long time and were often seen together. The woman herself has a daughter and lost her husband some time ago.

Officers at Bithoor police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have registered the case and are investigating further. According to the woman's statement to police, Devashish had been insisting she marry him for a while, and turned violent the moment she said no.