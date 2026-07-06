'How To Die Easily', 'Can Fall From 2nd Floor Cause Death?': Newlywed Delhi Woman's Google Search Hours Before Death Deepen Mystery

New Delhi: A disturbing digital trail has added a complex layer of mystery to the tragic death of a 28-year-old newlywed woman, who died after falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.

The deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, worked as a sales executive for a private firm in Chhatarpur. She married her husband, Sikka, on April 24, 2026, following a long-term relationship.

While police investigators have uncovered internet searches pointing toward suicide, Akriti's family has rejected the claim, alleging she was harassed and murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

According to the family, the love marriage turned into a nightmare immediately after the wedding. Akriti was allegedly subjected to relentless physical assault and emotional torture. Her husband frequently taunted her, claiming she had "brought nothing from her home" for the marriage.

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The family further revealed that Sikka exerted heavy pressure on her to quit her job. In a desperate bid to de-escalate the rising domestic tension, Akriti yielded to his demands and stopped going to her office for a few days.

However, this confinement failed to stop the violence, as Sikka reportedly continued to assault her at home physically. Determined to regain her financial and emotional independence, Akriti courageously resumed going to the office on the 1st of the month.

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On Saturday, the day she died, Akriti had hosted a wedding celebration party for her colleagues at her workplace. Pointing to this event, her family described her as a mentally strong, independent woman who was in a positive state of mind and would never take her own life.

The sequence of events on Saturday evening remains highly suspicious. Akriti’s brother said that she called the family at 6:00 PM, stating she was on her way home. Shortly after that phone call, her mobile phone went completely offline. Worried by her sudden unreachability, the family made multiple attempts to contact her.

It wasn't until 11:00 PM that a police officer finally answered her phone, delivering the devastating news that Akriti had been rushed to the hospital. Subsequent technical surveillance by the Delhi Police uncovered a sequence of events that has deepened the mystery.

After leaving work, Akriti travelled to Lodhi Colony via the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. Hours before her death, at 2:22 PM on Saturday, Akriti’s Google search history revealed queries asking whether a fall from a second floor could cause death, alongside searches on “how to die easily.”

CCTV footage recovered from the area shows Akriti entering the Palika Kunj society entirely alone. Shortly after entering the complex, her body was found on the ground outside the building following a fall from the third floor. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.