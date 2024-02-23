Advertisement

India is experiencing significant growth in its aviation infrastructure, with efforts underway to improve airports across the country, providing better facilities and services for travelers.

In line with this progress, MyGov India recently made an exciting announcement on X, inviting everyone to come and see the impressive new T3 terminal at CCS International Airport in Lucknow.

On the official website of MyGov India, a post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Ready for takeoff? Get an exclusive peek inside the breathtaking new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow."

Get an exclusive peek inside the breathtaking new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow ✈️ #CCSInternationalAirport pic.twitter.com/4P7w2l9xRu — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 23, 2024

This announcement has grabbed the interest of both travelers and people living in the area, sparking a lot of excitement. Everyone is excited to see the new T3 terminal at CCS International Airport in Lucknow.

The Adani Group plans to invest up to Rs 5,000 crore to upgrade Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA). The combined passenger handling capacity of the existing two terminals is 43 lakh flyers per year, while they are handling 55 lakh flyers now, 28% more than their built capacity.

