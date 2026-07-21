Mysuru Family Tragedy: 49-Year-Old Man Suffocates Wife, Daughters with Adhesive Tape and Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note on Debts

A tragic incident has shaken Hunsur town in Mysuru district, Karnataka, after a 49-year-old man reportedly murdered his wife and two young daughters before dying by suicide at their home in New Maruti Layout. Police identified the deceased as Harish (49), a real estate businessman, his 36-year-old wife Nishith, and their two daughters, aged 14 and eight (initially reported as 13 and six).

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Maruti Layout

The incident likely took place on Monday night, but it only came to light on Tuesday morning around 12:12 PM when concerned neighbors noticed the house remained locked for an unusually long time and looked through a window. According to preliminary police reports, Harish covered the mouths and faces of his wife and daughters with adhesive plaster tape, which allegedly caused them to suffocate to death on a bedroom bed on the ground floor. Harish then went to a room on the first floor and hanged himself.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Harish had sent his mother, who usually resided with the family, to stay at a relative’s house three days prior to the incident.

Death Notes and Financial Debts Discovered

When Hunsur City Police officers reached the scene, they found suicide notes left behind by Harish, one in the bedroom and another written inside a register resting on a table. In the purported notes, Harish stated where his body would be found upstairs. He also outlined detailed instructions regarding his properties and financial obligations, pointing police toward property documents locked away, specifying the location of the keys, and asking authorities to hand over the assets to specific individuals named in the write-ups.

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Police Launch Detailed Probe

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Addressing reporters, SP Baldandi confirmed the details of the scene and outlined the direction of the investigation. "On the ground floor, in one of the bedrooms, his wife and their two daughters, aged 14 and eight, were found lying on the bed. According to the preliminary information available, the faces of all three had been covered with adhesive tape," SP Baldandi stated.

He further added:

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“We recovered a suicide note from the bedroom, and another note written in a register kept on a table. In them, he had mentioned several matters, such as details of his properties, the persons to whom they should be handed over or transferred, and his debts.” "His mother has informed us about the debts. We are investigating whether the incident was triggered by financial liabilities. We are examining whether there were any family-related issues or other reasons behind the incident," he added.

Police emphasized that while suffocation appears to be the cause of death for the mother and children, the exact cause will be formally confirmed after post-mortem examinations. The tragic discovery comes just a month after another family of three allegedly died by suicide in Mysuru district only two days before their daughter's wedding, following prolonged harassment by a local youth.