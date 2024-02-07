Nagpur man stabbed to death in a moving SUV by business partner, two others

Advertisement

NAGPUR: On Sunday, a Nagpur police official reported the stabbing of a local property dealer in a moving SUV along Umred Road. According to an official quoted in a report by PTI, the victim, one Aditya Bondre, was allegedly stabbed to death by his business partner Sachin Pendharkar and two of his associates.

“Bondre and his business partner Sachin Pendharkar were embroiled in a dispute. On Sunday, he was called by Pendharkar to see a farm plot for sale. Bondre was stabbed inside a moving SUV allegedly by Pendharkar and two of the latter's associates,” said the police official.

The three accused escaped from the vehicle in the Panchgaon area and a search is presently on to find them.

The victim's driver attempted to rush him to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared Aditya Bondre dead on arrival.