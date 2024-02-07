Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:17 IST
Nagpur man stabbed to death in a moving SUV by business partner, two others
The Nagpur property dealer was called by his business partner to see a farm for sale before he was stabbed in a moving SUV by the partner and two others.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
NAGPUR: On Sunday, a Nagpur police official reported the stabbing of a local property dealer in a moving SUV along Umred Road. According to an official quoted in a report by PTI, the victim, one Aditya Bondre, was allegedly stabbed to death by his business partner Sachin Pendharkar and two of his associates.
“Bondre and his business partner Sachin Pendharkar were embroiled in a dispute. On Sunday, he was called by Pendharkar to see a farm plot for sale. Bondre was stabbed inside a moving SUV allegedly by Pendharkar and two of the latter's associates,” said the police official.
Advertisement
The three accused escaped from the vehicle in the Panchgaon area and a search is presently on to find them.
The victim's driver attempted to rush him to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared Aditya Bondre dead on arrival.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: LenovoTech 16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.