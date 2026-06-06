Nagpur Shocker: 3 Arrested in Nagpur After Bengal Woman Escapes Brutal Forced Conversion Attempt

Nagpur Conversion Row: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a woman from West Bengal was allegedly held hostage, brutally assaulted, and subjected to a forced religious conversion attempt at a prominent local dargah.

The Kanhan Police have registered a case against six individuals, including the primary administrator of the religious site and his son. In a swift response, law enforcement authorities have already arrested three key accused, while a manhunt is underway to capture the remaining suspects.

Trapped at a Religious Festival

According to police officials, the victim, a resident of West Bengal, had been visiting the famous 'Amma ki Dargah' located in the Parshioni area of Nagpur Rural for the past three years to attend the annual Urs (a religious festival).

However, during her recent visit, what was meant to be a spiritual pilgrimage turned into a harrowing ordeal. It is alleged that the victim was targeted in a pre-planned conspiracy within the dargah complex. She was reportedly confined against her will, where the accused pressured her to renounce Hinduism and embrace Islam.

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In her statement to police, the woman described a pattern of ongoing harassment and mistreatment by the accused. She alleged that on the night of April 18, she was confined to a room and subjected to a brutal assault, struck with objects including a cricket bat, a rolling pin, and slippers. According to her complaint, she was forced to recite the Kalma and compelled to wear a burqa against her will. When the woman fiercely resisted the forced conversion, the perpetrators launched a savage physical assault, brutally beating her and attempting to strangle her to death.

Multi-State Legal Process: The Zero FIR

Terrified and severely traumatised, the victim managed to escape the clutches of her captors and fled back to her home state of West Bengal. Upon reaching there, she approached a local police station and narrated her ordeal in a written complaint.

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Because the jurisdiction of the crime lay under the Kanhan Police Station in Nagpur, the West Bengal Police registered a 'Zero FIR', a legal provision allowing a complaint to be logged irrespective of where the crime occurred, and subsequently transferred the case files to the Nagpur Rural Police for investigation.

Upon receiving the case transfer, the Kanhan Police acted swiftly to lay a trap. They have arrested three men so far:

Taji Tanviruddin , the primary administrator of the dargah.

Taji Mustafizuddin , his son.

Tejas Khobragade, an associate.

The police have registered the case under severe provisions, including attempt to murder, illegal confinement, assault, and forced conversion.

"Based on the complaint of a woman from West Bengal, Kanhan Police has registered a case involving an attempt at forced conversion, illegal confinement, and assault. The incident took place at the Amma Dargah in the Parshioni area. Recognising the gravity of the matter, immediate action was taken, and three accused including the chief administrator Taji Tanviruddin and his son have been arrested. We are seeking their police custody from the court. Teams are actively working to arrest the remaining three fleeing suspects. The law and order situation is completely under control, and a fair investigation is underway,” said Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagpur Rural

Contextual Pattern of Coercion in the Region

This harrowing incident marks another high-profile case involving allegations of coercive or forced religious conversions reported in connection with this region of Maharashtra.

The case mirrors a similarly complex operation that came to light in late March 2026. While that particular investigation received immense public coverage frequently associated with Nagpur due to widespread news reports, the core incident actually unfolded at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO campus in Nashik.

In that case, a 23-year-old Hindu female employee filed an FIR at the Deolali Camp police station, detailing years of emotional abuse, workplace harassment, and systematic coercion by immediate team leaders to force her into observing religious fasts and converting. That probe ultimately resulted in the police registering nine distinct FIRs and arresting multiple corporate facility staff and team leaders.