Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Naik Sarath Kumar Plays 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on Flute | MUST WATCH

Naik Sarath Kumar SS showcased his musical talent by playing 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on the flute during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Digital Desk
Naik Sarath Kumar Plays 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on Flute | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Naik Sarath Kumar SS, on Monday, showcased his musical talent by playing 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on the flute during the Beating Retreat ceremony. 

Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence A Bharat Bhushan Babu, on Monday, took to X and wrote, “WATCH | #BeatingRetreat2024 A soulful tribute to the nation. Naik Sarath Kumar SS Skilfully breathes life into the iconic 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' song.” Sharing the same video on X, ANI wrote, “#WATCH | Delhi | Naik Sarath Kumar SS played 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on flute today.”

#WATCH | Delhi | Naik Sarath Kumar SS played 'Aye Mere Pyaare Watan Tujhpe Dil Kurbaan' on flute today.

(Video: Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence A. Bharat Bhushan Babu's 'X' account) pic.twitter.com/6DqTvw8KvK

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Members of the armed forces, on Monday, came together for the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at New Delhi's Vijay Chowk to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations. The musical ensembles of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) presented captivating melodies before an esteemed audience, comprising President Droupadi Murmu (Supreme Commander of Defence Forces), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several union ministers.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

