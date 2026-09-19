Nandigram Bypoll: Congress Candidate Milan Pradhan Produced Before Court After Arrest in 2007 Cases; Party Alleges Vendetta

Haldia: Congress candidate from Nandigram Assembly bypoll Milan Pradhan was produced before a court on Saturday following his arrest in connection with pending cases dating back to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, with the party alleging a political vendetta behind the action.

Pradhan and Pradesh Congress Secretary Subhashis Bhattacharya were arrested in Chandipur amid heightened political activity in the constituency ahead of the October 6 bypoll. Bhattacharya was arrested for allegedly obstructing police from apprehending Pradhan, according to Congress leaders.

Speaking to ANI on Pradhan's arrest, AICC In-Charge for West Bengal Prakash Joshi alleged that the action was linked to political reasons and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's faction extending support to the Congress candidate had led to the development.

"The moment Congress fielded Milan Pradhan—who was a key figure in the 2007 Nandigram land acquisition movement—the Chief Minister was bound to feel threatened. After all, Suvendu Adhikari was also part of that movement and is well aware of Milan Pradhan's strength. He has been apprehensive ever since, realising that the election outcome could go either way," Joshi said.

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"This explains the situation regarding a case stemming from a political vendetta during that movement; while Suvendu Adhikari—who was part of the then-ruling TMC—managed to get his own cases dropped, Milan Pradhan was under the impression that his case was also closed, believing the government wouldn't lie. Trusting this, he didn't pursue the matter further, only for the case to be suddenly reopened and for him to be jailed," he added.

Joshi further alleged that Pradhan was targeted because he was a strong contender in the bypoll. "I don't view it as an arrest made after receiving support. I believe Suvendu Adhikari had planned this all along, knowing that Milan Pradhan was a formidable candidate. He was tortured that night; the police pressured him to withdraw and even tried to bribe him, but he refused to yield. What could be more significant than that? That is his strength," he said.

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Bhattacharya, while describing the incident, said he was present at a house in the area where Pradhan was staying when police arrived. "I was sleeping at the house when I suddenly heard someone shouting loudly. Milan Pradhan, who was at the same house, called out to me by my nickname and asked me for help, saying that police were taking him away," he said.

Pradhan was arrested in connection with pending cases related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. According to reports, police executed a pending warrant in a murder case linked to the agitation. He has been named in multiple cases connected with the movement.

The arrest was made on Friday hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the contest. Banerjee questioned the timing of the arrest, alleging that an old case was revived after her faction extended support to the Congress candidate.

The Congress also questioned the timing of the police action, pointing out that the cases date back to 2007. West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the party was initially unaware of the reason behind Pradhan's arrest and his whereabouts. The BJP has rejected allegations of political interference and maintained that the police action was carried out as per law.