Updated January 20th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Narrow Escape for 30 Passengers as Bus Catches Fire in Indore

The cause of the fire is being probed.

Digital Desk
Darbhanga Horror: Miscreant Sets Police Station On Fire, CCTV reveals shocking incident
Some sources said a short circuit caused the fire. | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Indore: Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in was gutted in fire in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday afternoon, said police. About 30 passengers on board the vehicle escaped unhurt after the fire incident. 

The bus belonging to Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited was on its way to Dewas when the driver noticed flames emanating from the engine at Manglia, some 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

News agency PTI quoted assistant sub inspector Vishwajeet Singh Tomar of Manglia outpost as saying “He parked the bus by the side of the road and 30-odd passengers alighted safely in the next two minutes. Firetenders reached the spot, which is under Kshipra police station limits, but the bus was gutted by then.” 

The cause of the fire is being probed, Tomar added. Some sources said a short circuit caused the fire. 
 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

