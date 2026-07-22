Narrow Escape for J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary as Mudslide Strikes Convoy En Route to Flood-Hit Rajouri and Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had a narrow escape on Wednesday when a sudden mudslide sent debris crashing onto the road while his convoy was on the way from Jammu to assess flood-hit areas in Rajouri and Poonch.

Officials confirmed that the Deputy Chief Minister, along with his security personnel and convoy, escaped unhurt and are completely safe.

The incident occurred along the Chingus-Rajouri stretch of the Jammu-Poonch National Highway. Incessant heavy rainfall over the past few days triggered the sudden collapse of hillside earth, dumping mud and stones directly onto the route as the official cavalcade was passing. Vehicles brought to an immediate halt as security staff and local authorities evaluated the road conditions.

Once the area was deemed secure, the convoy resumed its journey to the affected regions without further disruption. Teams were deployed promptly to clear the remaining debris and restore traffic flow on the highway.

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Deputy CM Choudhary was heading to the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to inspect ongoing relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations following severe flash floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc in the region over recent days.