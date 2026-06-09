NAshick TCS Religious Conversion Case: Investigation Reveals the Exact Book & Digital Channels Accused Used to Brainwash Victims
According to police sources, the accused provided victims with links to specific online platforms, including the website IslamicFinder.org and an Islamic educational YouTube channel, instructing them to follow the content.
- India News
- 2 min read
In a major breakthrough in the high-profile Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik workplace harassment and alleged forced religious conversion case, investigators have recovered the specific materials used by the prime accused to brainwash and pressure victims.
Evidence recovered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shows that the accused, Nida Khan and Danish Sheikh, allegedly forced the victims to read a specific biographical book to learn about Islamic traditions. The recovered book is titled 'The Life of Muhammad', authored by Abdul Hameed Siddiqui.
Digital Manipulation
The investigation has also uncovered the digital channels used by the duo to preach about the essence of Islam. According to police sources, the accused provided victims with links to specific online platforms, including the website IslamicFinder.org and an Islamic educational YouTube channel, instructing them to follow the content.
Since some of the digital links provided by the accused were blocked or inaccessible within India, Nida Khan and Danish allegedly instructed the victims to use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) routed through other countries to bypass local restrictions and access the unapproved material.
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Daily Hearings in Nashik Sessions Court
The Nashik Sessions Court has directed that the matter will now be heard on a daily basis to ensure a swift trial.
The wider case, which is being handled by a dedicated SIT, involves allegations from multiple employees at the IT major's Nashik unit regarding targeted psychological and religious manipulation under the guise of "reducing mental stress". The prosecution has previously argued that the recovery of these religious texts, digital links, and clothing items points to a highly organized, systematic plan of workplace coercion. Both primary accused remain in judicial custody as the trial fast-tracks.
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Nashik Forced Religious Conversion Case
The case came to light when multiple female employees filed police complaints alleging a sustained pattern of sexual harassment, systemic bullying, and forced religious coercion by team leaders and supervisors between 2022 and 2026. The state government subsequently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to spearhead the probe, which revealed severe gaps in the facility's internal grievance and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanisms. A total of nine FIRs were registered, leading to the suspension and arrest of multiple employees, including Danish Sheikh and HR professional Nida Khan, who are currently in judicial custody facing charges that include sexual exploitation, criminal conspiracy, and hurting religious sentiments.
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