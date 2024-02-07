Advertisement

NASHIK, MAHARASHTRA: Three labourers died in Nashik's Mulane village after the wire rope of a crane they were using snapped, dropping them into a well they were cleaning. The incident occurred around 16:00 on Sunday and involved three workers who had been hired to clear silt in a 50-foot-deep well. During their lunch break, the three labourers were being brought up using the crane when the rope snapped, dropping them into the well. All three men, identified as Ganesh Tulshiram Nadekar (26), Nitin Ramdas Ahire (27) and Ganesh Vinayak Nadekar (28), sustained injuries in the fall.

Subsequently, an attempt was made to rescue the trio from the well using the crane but the rope snapped once again. By the time the gathered villagers managed to get the men out of the well, they had already succumbed to their wounds.

With inputs from PTI.