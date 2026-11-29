New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday underlined that the nation must always take precedence over every other identity, declaring that personal, familial, social and political affiliations come later.

Addressing the ‘Rashtra Vandanam’ programme in Delhi, Bhagwat said, “Nothing is greater than the nation; the nation comes first. I, my family, my caste, my state, my language, my beliefs, sect, community and political party all come later. The nation comes first.”

He posed deeper questions about national identity, asking what constitutes the face and inner spirit of the nation.

“When people reflect on these questions, they trace the life of our society and nation back to the pre-Vedic era and carry that historical journey forward to the present day,” he said.

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Bhagwat stressed that Indians form one large family despite diversity. Comparing the country to a joint Hindu family of 60-70 members living under one roof, he said minor disagreements are natural but do not break the fundamental sense of oneness.

“Despite all the diversity, India is one nation… We, the people of India, are one,” he asserted, cautioning against those who exploit differences to sow division.

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Highlighting the growing spirit of national consciousness, Bhagwat observed that “the spirit of Bharat is awakening in the hearts of people across the country.” He called upon society, guided by righteous forces, to channel this people’s power into national reconstruction so that India emerges as a leading global nation. The RSS, he said, has already formulated and begun implementing plans in this direction.

The RSS chief also invoked Mahatma Gandhi while speaking about the awakening of Hindu society and the strengthening sense of national unity.

“Mahatma Gandhi had also said that Hindutva is the continuous pursuit of truth, and while pursuing this truth, the Hindu society has become tired, which is why it is in its present state. Once it completes its rest and awakens, it will carry out its destined role in the world with even greater valour and brilliance than before,” he said.

He added that society appears to have begun stirring even before fully awakening. Despite the emergence of diverse streams of thought, schools and rituals over the ages, Bhagwat noted that the realisation that the people of India are one nation is growing stronger.

On the international front, Bhagwat shared insights from outreach efforts across five continents aimed at countering misinformation about India, Hindutva and the RSS. Despite negative propaganda, he found a sense of wonder, pride and expectation regarding India among ordinary people, economic stakeholders, the youth and even leaders of varying political views.

He envisioned a self-reliant, inclusive society rooted in Bharat’s eternal values: “We need a self-reliant society standing on its own strength, where there is full equality as far as possible, no discrimination, respect and acceptance for all, and justice for all.” Such a society, he added, should harness modern science and technology while remaining firmly anchored in its timeless principles and extending goodwill to all.

Bhagwat also recalled that Western observers had once doubted India’s ability to survive as an independent democracy, yet the country has not only sustained democracy but continues to advance rapidly. He linked India’s rise to the gradual awakening of Sanatan Dharma and the fulfilment of its destined role on the world stage.