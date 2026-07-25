Nation Commemorates 27 Years of Operation Vijay; Rajnath Singh to Attend Homage at Kargil War Memorial

Srinagar: 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations began in Drass, Ladakh, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to attend the national homage ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, where tributes will be paid to the soldiers of Operation Vijay.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the national homage ceremony on Sunday, July 26. He is expected to lay a wreath at the memorial, interact with Veer Naris and Veer Maas, inaugurate the Virtual Walkthrough Portal, and flag off the Shaurya Vijay Yatra motorcycle rally.

The three-day event, marking 27 years of Operation Vijay, blends solemn tributes with cultural programs.

On Saturday, the ‘War Remembrance’ event at Lamochen View Point brought together veterans and officers who fought in the war. They recalled the sacrifices of their comrades, while families of martyrs, senior Army officers, and civilians joined in solidarity.

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“We come here every year not just to remember, but to remind ourselves that their sacrifice gave us peace,” said Abdul Rashid, a local resident from Drass.

Meanwhile, cultural programs such as ‘Gauravmay Sanskriti’, ‘Vijay Bhoj’ at Viswanathan Stadium, and ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ at the memorial added vibrancy to the commemorations, reflecting the enduring bond between the Army and civilians even after 26 years.

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“For us, this day is not just about the past, it is about the future generations knowing what courage means,” said a retired officer attending the event.

However, the commemorations are not limited to ceremonies alone, in the weeks leading up to the event, the Army organized a commemorative trek to Point 5140 (Gun Hill) and a public expedition to Tiger Hill, revisiting the sites of fierce battles fought during Operation Vijay. These initiatives allowed citizens and youth to connect directly with the terrain that witnessed extraordinary bravery.

The celebrations will culminate with a media tour of Sando Top and an Operational Capability Display at Matane, showcasing the Army’s latest advancements in drone technology, innovation, and modern warfare systems.

“It feels like the whole nation comes here to bow before our heroes. We feel part of history every time,” said Zahida Begum, a school teacher from Kargil.