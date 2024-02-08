English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip's Message for its Users Amid India-Maldives Row

After cancelling Maldives flight bookings, the travel portal has issued a patriotic WhatsApp message prioritizing nation's dignity over business interests.

Nishtha Narayan
Maldives
'Nation first, business later': EaseMyTrip's Message for its Users amid India-Maldives Row | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid the diplomatic standoff between India and Maldives, Ease My Trip, an online travel agency has been condemning the island state for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India. 

After cancelling Maldives flight bookings, the travel portal has issued a patriotic Whatsapp message prioritizing nation's dignity over business interests. 

Advertisement

In its message, the travel agency said that it puts "nation first, business later". 

Being 2nd largest & proud home-grown travel company, EaseMyTrip is deeply committed to the dignity of its nation

Advertisement

We have taken a stand in response to the recent inappropriate and unprovoked remarks by multiple Maldivian ministers about India, its citizens and our Hon'ble PM

Starting Jan 8th, we have indefinitely suspended all travel bookings to the Maldives. For us, our nation takes precedence over profit.

Advertisement

We are immensely proud of India's stunning beaches. Our country boasts a vast 7,500-kilometer coastline, featuring the wonders of Lakshadweep, Andamans, Goa, Kerala, etc.

Your support on social media is a reflection of our shared love for the nation. Let's stay united in this journey.
Jai Hind!

Advertisement

The travel portal has also introduced discount codes NATIONFIRST or BHARATFIRST at Ease My Trip to avail better discounts.  EaseMyTrip was among the first companies to suspend all flight and hotel bookings for Maldives.

On January 8, EaseMyTrip announced that it suspended all bookings for flights to the Maldives.

Advertisement

In a post written by EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti on X early on Monday, the decision was taken "in solidarity with our nation".

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," Nishant Pitti tweeted.

Advertisement

On January 10, Maldives Tourism body pleaded Ease My Trip's CEO to reopen flights. 

A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Since then, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have come out in open support of promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots.

Advertisement

Several Indians stated they cancelled their trips to the Maldives after the row erupted and began a campaign called '#BoycottMaldives'



 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement