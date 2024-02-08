'Nation first, business later': EaseMyTrip's Message for its Users amid India-Maldives Row | Image: ANI

Amid the diplomatic standoff between India and Maldives, Ease My Trip, an online travel agency has been condemning the island state for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India.

After cancelling Maldives flight bookings, the travel portal has issued a patriotic Whatsapp message prioritizing nation's dignity over business interests.

In its message, the travel agency said that it puts "nation first, business later".

Being 2nd largest & proud home-grown travel company, EaseMyTrip is deeply committed to the dignity of its nation

We have taken a stand in response to the recent inappropriate and unprovoked remarks by multiple Maldivian ministers about India, its citizens and our Hon'ble PM

Starting Jan 8th, we have indefinitely suspended all travel bookings to the Maldives. For us, our nation takes precedence over profit.

We are immensely proud of India's stunning beaches. Our country boasts a vast 7,500-kilometer coastline, featuring the wonders of Lakshadweep, Andamans, Goa, Kerala, etc.

Your support on social media is a reflection of our shared love for the nation. Let's stay united in this journey.

Jai Hind!

The travel portal has also introduced discount codes NATIONFIRST or BHARATFIRST at Ease My Trip to avail better discounts. EaseMyTrip was among the first companies to suspend all flight and hotel bookings for Maldives.

On January 8, EaseMyTrip announced that it suspended all bookings for flights to the Maldives.

In a post written by EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti on X early on Monday, the decision was taken "in solidarity with our nation".

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," Nishant Pitti tweeted.

On January 10, Maldives Tourism body pleaded Ease My Trip's CEO to reopen flights.

A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Since then, Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have come out in open support of promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots.

Several Indians stated they cancelled their trips to the Maldives after the row erupted and began a campaign called '#BoycottMaldives'





