Navi Mumbai: Police have arrested a man from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his 15-year-old niece following which she became pregnant

The 34-year-old accused, hailing from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, is the maternal uncle of the girl.

He allegedly raped the girl in his house on October 4, 2023, the official from Nerul police station said.

The girl later complained of some health issues and she was admitted to a hospital in the Govandi area of neighbouring Mumbai where it came to light that she was pregnant, he said.

The hospital authorities reported it to the Nerul police following which the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)