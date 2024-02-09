Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:32 IST
Navi Mumbai: Commuters Push Train to Save Man Trapped Under Wheels At Vashi Station
The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train.
Navi Mumbai: The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train.
They joined the force together and pushed the train to the side, allowing the man under the wheels to be rescued.
Confirming the incident, the Indian Railways said the incident occured due to tresspassing on the tracks. It alerted travellers to use foot bridges and underpasses for their safety and security.
The gripping video of this rescue mission quickly spread across social media, earning praise and admiration, and reigniting the city’s indomitable spirit.
