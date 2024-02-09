Navi Mumbai: Commuters Push Train to Save Man Trapped Under Wheels At Vashi Station

The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train. | Image: X

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train.

They joined the force together and pushed the train to the side, allowing the man under the wheels to be rescued.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the Indian Railways said the incident occured due to tresspassing on the tracks. It alerted travellers to use foot bridges and underpasses for their safety and security.

The gripping video of this rescue mission quickly spread across social media, earning praise and admiration, and reigniting the city’s indomitable spirit.