Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Up & Running From This Year-end: Scindia

Digital Desk
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Nagpur: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Navi Mumbai international airport will become operational from November or December this year, and also announced that in the next 10 to 15 years, at least 10 cities in India will have two airports each.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of AAR-Indamer MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility at the MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur.

"The country had been waiting since the last 60 years to see Mumbai getting connected to Navi Mumba, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today bringing to reality the dreams of people," he said, referring to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) scheduled to be inaugurated by the PM later in the day.

"The Navi Mumbai international airport will start its operations in November or December this year. This airport's first flight will land in November or December. The airport will pave the way for the big development of Navi Mumbai," the Civil Aviation Minister said.

"In the next 10 to 15 years, there will be at least 10 cities which will have two airports each," Scindia said.

The minister also said that he would inspect the airports in Kolhapur, Pune and Navi Mumbai later in the day and on Saturday.

AAR-Indamer is a joint venture between AAR, a major MRO of the USA, and Indamer Technics Private Limited. Scindia inaugurated their world-class facility aimed at providing maintenance services to the fleet of aircraft operating in India and the nearby region.

AAR-Indamer's greenfield facility is a result of combined efforts of AAR Corp and Indamer Aviation. Indamer Aviation is India's oldest and largest general aviation MRO, the company said in a release. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

