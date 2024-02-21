The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Vadodara-JNPT highway is nearing completion, promising to slash travel time between Thane's Badlapur and Navi Mumbai to a mere 20 minutes. The ambitious Vadodara-JNPT highway project, currently in the final stages of construction, is set to revolutionize transportation infrastructure in the region, opening up new economic opportunities and positioning Thane’s Badlapur as a pivotal logistical hub and industrial hotspot.

Everything you need to know about the Vadodara-JNPT highway

The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vadodara-JNPT highway.

Reduced Travel Time: The Vadodara-JNPT highway will drastically cut down travel time between Thane's Badlapur and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes, providing commuters with a seamless and efficient transportation route. Extension and Tunnel Construction: The highway, passing through Badlapur (East), is being extended to connect Navi Mumbai via a tunnel. The construction of the tunnel between Rayate in Kalyan Taluka and Bendsheel village in Badlapur will enhance connectivity to major cities like Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Palghar, and Gujarat. Economic Opportunities: This infrastructure development will not only reduce travel time but also open up new economic opportunities. Badlapur is poised to become a logistical hub and industrial hotspot, attracting investment and fostering economic growth. Project Specifications: Spanning 189 kilometers in length and 120 meters in width, the Vadodara-JNPT expressway aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara. Improved Connectivity: Currently, the distance between JNPT Port Mumbai and Vadodara is approximately 550 kilometers, taking 10-12 hours to cover. With the completion of this highway, travel time is expected to reduce to nearly four to five hours, facilitating faster movement of goods and commuters.

