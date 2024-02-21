Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Navi Mumbai to Badlapur In 20 Minutes. Here's How

The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel.

Isha Bhandari
The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel.
The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Vadodara-JNPT highway is nearing completion, promising to slash travel time between Thane's Badlapur and Navi Mumbai to a mere 20 minutes. The ambitious Vadodara-JNPT highway project, currently in the final stages of construction, is set to revolutionize transportation infrastructure in the region, opening up new economic opportunities and positioning Thane’s Badlapur as a pivotal logistical hub and industrial hotspot.

Everything you need to know about the Vadodara-JNPT highway 

The Vadodara-JNPT, which passes through the Badlapur (East), is currently being extended to connect Navi Mumbai with a tunnel. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vadodara-JNPT highway. 

  1. Reduced Travel Time: The Vadodara-JNPT highway will drastically cut down travel time between Thane's Badlapur and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes, providing commuters with a seamless and efficient transportation route.
  2. Extension and Tunnel Construction: The highway, passing through Badlapur (East), is being extended to connect Navi Mumbai via a tunnel. The construction of the tunnel between Rayate in Kalyan Taluka and Bendsheel village in Badlapur will enhance connectivity to major cities like Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Palghar, and Gujarat.
  3. Economic Opportunities: This infrastructure development will not only reduce travel time but also open up new economic opportunities. Badlapur is poised to become a logistical hub and industrial hotspot, attracting investment and fostering economic growth.
  4. Project Specifications: Spanning 189 kilometers in length and 120 meters in width, the Vadodara-JNPT expressway aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara.
  5. Improved Connectivity: Currently, the distance between JNPT Port Mumbai and Vadodara is approximately 550 kilometers, taking 10-12 hours to cover. With the completion of this highway, travel time is expected to reduce to nearly four to five hours, facilitating faster movement of goods and commuters.

The ongoing construction of Vadodara-JNPT between Rayate in Kalyan Taluka and the Bendsheel village in Badlapur will further integrate Badlapur with major cities like Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Palghar and Gujarat. This will not only reduce travel time but also open up new economic opportunities, with Badlapur poised to become a logistical hub and an industrial hotspot.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:26 IST

