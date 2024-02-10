Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Threat Letter, Supporters Demand Enhanced Security

Supporters of Chhagan Bhujbal have rallied behind him, demanding increased security measures to safeguard the veteran politician.

Isha Bhandari
NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Threat Letter at Nashik Office, Supporters Demand Additional Security
NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Receives Threat Letter at Nashik Office, Supporters Demand Additional Security | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal received a threatening letter from an unidentified individual at his Nashik office on Friday. The contents of the letter and the identity of the sender remain undisclosed, prompting concern among Bhujbal's supporters and the political fraternity. Following the alarming incident, supporters of Chhagan Bhujbal have rallied behind him, demanding increased security measures to safeguard the veteran politician. Concerns over the safety of public figures have been amplified in light of recent threats and security breaches. In the latest remarks, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said various options are being explored, including the legal one, to protect the reservation of OBCs which is his priority. He also lashed out at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the latter should withdraw his demand for the reservation under the OBC category.

"He (Jarange) and his colleagues are trying to steal our reservation benefits. He should first stop it at once. If he withdraws his demand to get the reservation under the OBC grouping, it will be a big favour to us," the OBC leader said.Bhujbal said various options at legal and administrative levels are being explored to protect the OBC reservation.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

