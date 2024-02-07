Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

NDMC Extends Increased Parking Fees Order Till April 30 to Discourage Private Vehicle Use

This NDMC order for increased parking fees will now remain in place till April 30 or until GRAP II restrictions in Delhi are rescinded, whichever happens first.

The NDMC is aiming to discourage the use of private vehicles until GRAP II restrictions end.
The NDMC is aiming to discourage the use of private vehicles until GRAP II restrictions end. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday, said that it will extend an order increasing parking fees in the sites managed by it until April 30. This extension is reportedly being put in place to discourage the use of private vehicles in view of the ongoing GRAP II restrictions that are in place in Delhi. In November 2023, the NDMC had doubled parking charges at 39 sites directly managed by it. Soon thereafter, the fee was also doubled at the remaining 91 sites managed by parking contractors. These order for these enhanced rates was supposed to lapse on January 31 but will now remain in place till April 30 or till the Commission for  Air Quality Management withdraws GRAP II restrictions, whichever happens first. 

GRAP II restrictions are put in place when the AQI for Delhi sits betwen 301 and 400 which is defined as a state of ‘very poor’ air quality. GRAP II restrictions include a ban on the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. Furthemore, the use of generators is also restricted with the exception of essential services. 

With inputs from PTI.  

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

