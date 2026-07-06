'Neeche Toh Baithna Padega': Doctor Calls Out Husband’s Misogyny After He Insists Ailing Wife Must 'Bend' For Work

New Delhi: A recent incident at a doctor’s clinic in the national capital serves as a stark reflection of the deep-seated misogyny that continues to plague Indian household.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded at the clinic of AIIMS doctor Jill Kar after she confronted a patient who refused to prioritise her health over domestic labour, leaving the doctor shocked, frustrated, and furious.

According to the doctor, a patient arrived at her clinic suffering from a severe spinal condition that caused not only chronic pain but also numbness in both legs. Despite the severity of her diagnosis, the woman insisted on continuing her daily labour, citing the need to ‘take care of her in-laws and kids.

Husband reaction amazed her

Following the daily labour claim, the doctor said that she strictly advised the ailing woman to take complete bed rest. However, the husband’s immediate response left her startled as it was not a concern for her recovery, but a dismissive query: 'If she doesn't work, who will handle the household chores?'

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The doctor shared the heartwrenching post on X which read read, "Indian misogyny cannot hide in the hospitals! One thing I’ve learnt from being a doctor in this country, is to choose my partner wisely. Here’s a story. A man walked into my OPD with his ill wife. The wife had a condition in her spine that led her to develop pain, tingling and numbness in both her feet."

The post further read, “She persisted to do housework, take care of the kids and in-laws. She was seeking help after it had become unbearable. I explained the condition to both of them and advised her to not bend and do housework like bending forward and doing ‘pocchhha’ at home or sitting on the floor for long hours. She needed meds, back support, physiotherapy, rest and a break from tedious work, because if the condition progressed, she could get paralysed from the waist down or lose bladder/bowel control, and might need surgery.”

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Wife had no choice

As per Kar, the husband callously insisted his wife had no choice but to continue her household chores, even expecting her to "bend" despite her spinal injury. When the doctor urged him to prioritize his wife’s recovery, he dismissively told the physician to just "focus" on medication.

Incensed by his apathy, the doctor finally confronted him, delivering a sharp rebuke regarding his lack of empathy.

“While explaining the complications, the husband says– toh ghar ka kaam toh kerna padega na, humara chulha (gas stove) neeche hi rakhte hain hum, neeche toh baithna padea. I told him that he should get a table for the stove and make the arrangements needed for her to have the least pain and suffering!” the post further read.

“How can he force her to work like this when I’ve just explained how serious this is? He said- madam ji dawai de do aap apna kaam kero chupchap. I never scream but that day I did. I realised, he doesn’t even care! He’s so angry at the inconvenience his wife has caused him by being ill, wants a medal for bringing her to the hospital,” the post read.

“When I explained the medications, this woman looked at her husband because she was uneducated. And I. felt. helpless. Because I was explaining the meds to a guy who doesn’t even care if she gets better or not. It’s a sad state. And these women are stuck, married off and entirely dependent on men like this. My heart sank,” the woman wrote.

Doctor's appeal to women

Following the shocking confrontation which did not go too well with the AIIMS doctor, she addressed women on social media, urging them to prioritise their health, invest in their education, and strive for financial and personal independence.

“Women, educate yourselves, might even cost you your life one day! I believe in having conversations that we often avoid in Medicine. This is a safe space if this matters to you,” the post concluded.