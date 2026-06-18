NEET Aspirant Re-Exam Suicide Crisis: Three Tragic Deaths In One Month

The unbearable psychological toll of high-stakes medical entrances has claimed two more young lives just days before the scheduled re-test. A 17-year-old boy in Ahmedabad and a 23-year-old woman in Dehradun both allegedly died by suicide this week, plunging their families into grief and reigniting a fierce national debate over the crushing pressure of India’s competitive exam system.

The triple tragedy unfolds against a backdrop of deep student unrest and severe anxiety, aggravated by the sudden cancellation and rescheduling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

Midnight Tragedy in Ahmedabad: 17-Year-Old Jumps to Death

In the New Ranip area of Ahmedabad, a promising 17-year-old student, Kahan Patel, ended his life at approximately 2:30 AM on June 18. According to local authorities, the teenager used a tool to cut through the protective safety netting on his bedroom balcony before jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment block.

ACP L Division Rana Digvijay Singh stated that the Sabarmati Police Station responded to the emergency early in the morning. Preliminary accounts from the maternal uncle reveal that Kahan had performed remarkably well on his initial 12th-grade boards and first NEET attempt. However, the unexpected mandate for a re-examination forced him back into an intense, hyper-pressurized routine.

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"He was actively preparing for the NEET re-test when he took this extreme step," ACP Singh confirmed. Investigators have seized the teenager's laptop for digital forensic evaluation and intend to question classmates, teachers, and family members to reconstruct the exact timeline of his mental distress.

Heartbreak in Dehradun: "Mummy-Papa, I Love You"

A parallel tragedy struck Dehradun's Patel Nagar area less than 48 hours prior. Riya Kumari (23), an exceptionally bright student who scored 96.7% in her Class 12 boards and was a former college topper, was found dead in her room in Chandramani Colony.

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On Monday night, Riya attended a traditional religious vigil (Jagran) with her family. Relatives noted her behavior is entirely normal, balanced, and calm. Riya retreated to her bedroom to continue her rigorous NEET re-test preparation deep into the night. Her mother knocked on the locked door to serve breakfast. Getting no response, the family forced the door open to find her unresponsive.

Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Ankit Kandari confirmed that a brief, heartbreaking handwritten note was recovered near her body. The letter read: *"Mummy-Papa, I love you. I am sorry. This is not due to anyone's fault; this is due to my incompetence."*

Investigators revealed that Riya had been enduring agonising multi-year stress from repeated attempts to secure a coveted government medical seat. The sudden invalidation of the previous test and the race against time for the upcoming re-test appear to have compounded her hidden trauma.

Patna Tragedy: 17‑Year‑Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Hostel Room

A 17‑year‑old NEET aspirant from Bihar’s Samastipur district was found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday.

Police said the student, who had been preparing for the medical entrance exam while staying at a private hostel in Secretariat Colony, died by suicide after being discovered hanging from the ceiling fan.

Investigators have seized her mobile phone and are examining call records and other evidence, while a forensic team has collected samples from the scene. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and police are probing all possible angles to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The NTA Response: Stay Calm, Focus, and Don't Believe Rumors

As public anger boils over online, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a formal directive to the student community via social media. Acknowledging that "the pressure feels heavy," the apex testing body nevertheless affirmed that the examination will proceed exactly as scheduled, dismissing any speculation regarding further delays.

"The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media... The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process."

The agency highlighted its "robust, multi-layered safeguards" to combat institutional malpractice and urged struggling students to contact the MANAS mental-health helpline (14416)**. They closed with a plea to parents and educators to shield candidates from unverified social media panic.