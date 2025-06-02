NEET PG Exam Postponement Evokes Mixed Response From Students

NEET PG Entrance Exam Postponed: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially postponed the NEET PG 2025 exam, which was originally scheduled for June 15, 2025. The decision follows a Supreme Court directive requiring the exam to be conducted in a single shift, rather than two.

Students React to NEET PG Postponed

The postponement of NEET PG 2025 has triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with medical aspirants expressing mixed emotions—ranging from frustration to relief.

Student Reactions

The postponement has sparked mixed reactions among medical aspirants. Many students welcomed the decision, stating that a single-shift exam ensures fairness and eliminates concerns over varying difficulty levels.

Some expressed frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the new exam date, urging authorities to announce fresh dates soon. Working professionals, highlighted the challenges of rescheduling their study plans and travel arrangements.

Why Was NEET PG 2025 Postponed?

The Supreme Court ruled that conducting the exam in two shifts could lead to arbitrariness, as different question papers might vary in difficulty. The court stated that all candidates should be assessed under the same conditions. However, shifting to a single-session format has created logistical hurdles, as the NBEMS now needs to secure additional exam centers to accommodate all candidates.