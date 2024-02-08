Advertisement

New Delhi: While replying to ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over his stand on reservation in the country.

PM Modi said that Congress has always opposed reservation and credited BR Ambedkar for quota to SC/ST. Citing Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to chief ministers, PM Modi, in the House, said the first PM was against reservation of any kind.

PM Modi claimed that the former PM had once written a letter stating that he didn't support any kind of reservation. PM Modi further said,” Nehru ji said he was against reservation in jobs. Nehru ji had said that if SC and ST got reservation in jobs, it would result in degradation of quality.”

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers.



He says, "....I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against… pic.twitter.com/MeulkyxRLP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Furthermore, PM Modi said that whatever Nehru said became a rulebook for the Congress. He added,” Congress can say what they want but their mentality comes across in their actions. Pandit Nehru was always against all forms of quota for backward classes. He said that will weaken the society.”

PM Modi read a letter by Pt Nehru. “I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..,” " the letter read.

PM Modi added “That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today.”