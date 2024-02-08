English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

BREAKING | ‘Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind’: PM Modi Tears Into Nehru Over Reservation

Citing Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to chief ministers, PM Modi said the first PM was against reservation of any kind.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi said Jawaharlal Nehru was against reservation of any kind. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While replying to ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over his stand on reservation in the country.

PM Modi said that Congress has always opposed reservation and credited BR Ambedkar for quota to SC/ST. Citing Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to chief ministers, PM Modi, in the House, said the first PM was against reservation of any kind. 

Advertisement

PM Modi claimed that the former PM had once written a letter stating that he didn't support any kind of reservation. PM Modi further said,” Nehru ji said he was against reservation in jobs. Nehru ji had said that if SC and ST got reservation in jobs, it would result in degradation of quality.”

Furthermore, PM Modi said that whatever Nehru said became a rulebook for the Congress. He added,” Congress can say what they want but their mentality comes across in their actions. Pandit Nehru was always against all forms of quota for backward classes. He said that will weaken the society.”

PM Modi read a letter by Pt Nehru. “I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..,” " the letter read.

Advertisement

PM Modi added “That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today.”

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE Notification 2024 released for 87,000 vacancies

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. King Charles III Issues First Public Statement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement