Nepal Flash Floods: 105 Indians Among 291 Foreigners Missing, Death Toll Rises As Villages Swept Away

New Delhi: At least 105 Indians are among 291 foreigners reported missing after massive flash floods swept through northern Nepal near the Tibet border on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and leaving several people feared dead.

The flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa district, particularly the areas around Timure and Syapru Besi, after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River. Floodwaters swept away houses, vehicles, bridges and infrastructure project sites, while several settlements were inundated.

At least eight people had been confirmed dead in the initial reports, while later updates put the toll at nine. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching areas affected by the floods.

The flooding was particularly severe around the Nepal-China border, with the surge also affecting areas on the Tibetan side. A mudslide reportedly struck the Gyirong border area in Tibet, where casualties and missing people were also reported.

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Rescue operations have been launched by Nepali security forces, but efforts have been hampered by the scale of the destruction and high water levels. Helicopters have been deployed to evacuate stranded people, although some rescue operations were initially affected because aircraft could not land safely in the flooded areas.

The floods have also damaged key roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure in Rasuwa. According to reports, several power projects in the region have been affected, disrupting a significant amount of Nepal's hydropower capacity.

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Authorities have issued warnings for downstream areas as floodwaters move through the river system. Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha districts have been placed on alert, with residents living close to rivers advised to remain vigilant and move to safer areas if required.

The flooding has also triggered concern in neighbouring India, with Bihar authorities issuing an alert as the affected river system carries water downstream towards the Indian border.

The exact cause of the sudden surge remains unclear. The Bhote Koshi originates on the Tibetan side of the Himalayas before flowing into Nepal, and officials are continuing to assess what triggered the sudden and destructive rise in water levels.