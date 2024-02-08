Advertisement

New Delhi: Flight operations continue to be affected due to the persisting cold weather conditions in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 17. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said that delays in flight operations caused due to dense fog is affecting around 120 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog.

While the flights to Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been cancelled by the airlines. The flights departing from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for major cities like Hyderabad, Shimla, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Chandigarh have been delayed. Check complete details here;

7:05 AM 9I713 Dharamsala (DHM) Alliance Air AT7 Scheduled 7:05 AM 9I711 Dharamsala (DHM) Alliance Air AT7 Canceled 7:10 AM SG8107 Hyderabad (HYD) SpiceJet B738 (VT-SLF) Estimated dep. 7:50 AM 7:30 AM 6E2033 Ahmedabad (AMD) IndiGo 32N Canceled 7:55 AM 6E2107 Lucknow (LKO) IndiGo 32N Canceled

The flights 6E2342 from Amritsar has been delayed along with an Etihad Airways flight coming to Delhi from Abu Dhabi, reported flightradar. Check complete details here.

7:15 AM 6E2108 Lucknow (LKO) IndiGo 32N Canceled 7:15 AM 6E2419 Pune (PNQ) IndiGo A20N (VT-ISA) Landed 7:00 AM 7:20 AM 6E2342 Amritsar (ATQ) IndiGo A20N (VT-ITT) Delayed 8:14 AM 7:20 AM KE9575 Hanoi (HAN) Korean Air Cargo B77L (HL8226) Delayed 9:54 AM 7:30 AM I5744 Jaipur (JAI) AIX Connect A320 (VT-ATF) Landed 7:14 AM 7:30 AM 6E2271 Ahmedabad (AMD) IndiGo A20N (VT-IPK) Landed 7:05 AM 7:35 AM EY212 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Etihad Airways A320 (A6-EIT) Delayed 8:48 AM 7:40 AM AI154 Vienna (VIE) Air India B788 (VT-ANA) Delayed 10:20 AM

Visuals show a dense blanket of fog covering the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, leading to poor visibility. Passengers have been waiting at the Indira Gandhi airport for the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid fog. pic.twitter.com/hG1DUKllEt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.



Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport. pic.twitter.com/srYSDAfqkh — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024