Updated January 17th, 2024 at 07:55 IST
120 Flights Affected Due to Bad Weather Conditions in New Delhi | Check Complete Details
A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday leading to cancellation of several flights.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Flight operations continue to be affected due to the persisting cold weather conditions in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 17. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said that delays in flight operations caused due to dense fog is affecting around 120 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog.
While the flights to Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been cancelled by the airlines. The flights departing from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for major cities like Hyderabad, Shimla, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Chandigarh have been delayed. Check complete details here;
|7:05 AM
|9I713
|Dharamsala (DHM)
|Alliance Air
|AT7
|Scheduled
|7:05 AM
|9I711
|Dharamsala (DHM)
|Alliance Air
|AT7
|Canceled
|7:10 AM
|SG8107
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|SpiceJet
|B738 (VT-SLF)
|Estimated dep. 7:50 AM
|7:30 AM
|6E2033
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|IndiGo
|32N
|Canceled
|7:55 AM
|6E2107
|Lucknow (LKO)
|IndiGo
|32N
|Canceled
The flights 6E2342 from Amritsar has been delayed along with an Etihad Airways flight coming to Delhi from Abu Dhabi, reported flightradar. Check complete details here.
|7:15 AM
6E2108
Lucknow (LKO)
IndiGo
|32N
|Canceled
|7:15 AM
6E2419
Pune (PNQ)
IndiGo
|A20N (VT-ISA)
|Landed 7:00 AM
|7:20 AM
6E2342
Amritsar (ATQ)
IndiGo
|A20N (VT-ITT)
|Delayed 8:14 AM
|7:20 AM
KE9575
Hanoi (HAN)
Korean Air Cargo
|B77L (HL8226)
|Delayed 9:54 AM
|7:30 AM
I5744
Jaipur (JAI)
AIX Connect
|A320 (VT-ATF)
|Landed 7:14 AM
|7:30 AM
6E2271
Ahmedabad (AMD)
IndiGo
|A20N (VT-IPK)
|Landed 7:05 AM
|7:35 AM
EY212
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
Etihad Airways
|A320 (A6-EIT)
|Delayed 8:48 AM
|7:40 AM
AI154
Vienna (VIE)
Air India
|B788 (VT-ANA)
|Delayed 10:20 AM
Visuals show a dense blanket of fog covering the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, leading to poor visibility. Passengers have been waiting at the Indira Gandhi airport for the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 07:44 IST
