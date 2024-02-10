Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

New Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued for World Book Fair 2024 From Feb 10-18. Avoid THESE Routes

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the Fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road.

Digital Desk
Delhi traffic
New Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued for World Book Fair 2024 From Feb 10-18. HERE Are Routes To Avoid | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is being organized at Pragati Maidan from 10th to 18th February 2024. The World Book Fair is likely to attract around 25000-30,000 visitors on each day and during weekend & holiday it will be around 40,000 per day.

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the Fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. 

Advertisement

General Public, Road users and Motorists are requested to avoid/bypass these roads to ensure hassle-free journey accordingly.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan following measures will be taken:

• No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

• No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.

Advertisement

• Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per M.V Act.

• Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Advertisement

Routes To Avoid 

• Bhairon Marg

Advertisement

• Purana Quila Road

• Shershah Road

Advertisement

• Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

Advice For Pedestrians 

There will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road. As heavy traffic is also expected to ply on this road throughout the day, people should use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

How To Visit World Book Fair 

People are requested to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may alight at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through Gate No. 10. People may also get down at Mandi House Metro Station and walk. Those using DTC buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg and take entry to ITPO through gate No. 4 & 10 ITPO.

Where to Park Your Vehicle? 

(a) Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in:-

Basement parking No.1 (Entry & Exit from Bhairon Marg & through Pragati Maidan tunnel coming from ring road side.

Advertisement

• Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road,

• Delhi Zoo Parking.

Advertisement

(b) Exhibitors/Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking No. 2 i.e. under Bharat Mandapam also. Entry & Exit are from Pragati Maidan tunnel on way from Purana Quila to Ring Road side and also entering from Mathura Road (opp. Gate No. 7 ITPO & exit near Gate No. 8, ITPO).

 


 


 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News35 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement