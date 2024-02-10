New Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued for World Book Fair 2024 From Feb 10-18. HERE Are Routes To Avoid | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is being organized at Pragati Maidan from 10th to 18th February 2024. The World Book Fair is likely to attract around 25000-30,000 visitors on each day and during weekend & holiday it will be around 40,000 per day.

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the Fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road.

General Public, Road users and Motorists are requested to avoid/bypass these roads to ensure hassle-free journey accordingly.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan following measures will be taken:

• No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

• No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.

• Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per M.V Act.

• Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Routes To Avoid

• Bhairon Marg

• Purana Quila Road

• Shershah Road

• Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

Advice For Pedestrians

There will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road. As heavy traffic is also expected to ply on this road throughout the day, people should use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

How To Visit World Book Fair

People are requested to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may alight at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through Gate No. 10. People may also get down at Mandi House Metro Station and walk. Those using DTC buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg and take entry to ITPO through gate No. 4 & 10 ITPO.

Where to Park Your Vehicle?

(a) Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in:-

Basement parking No.1 (Entry & Exit from Bhairon Marg & through Pragati Maidan tunnel coming from ring road side.

• Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road,

• Delhi Zoo Parking.

(b) Exhibitors/Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking No. 2 i.e. under Bharat Mandapam also. Entry & Exit are from Pragati Maidan tunnel on way from Purana Quila to Ring Road side and also entering from Mathura Road (opp. Gate No. 7 ITPO & exit near Gate No. 8, ITPO).









