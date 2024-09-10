sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • New Vande Bharat Train Route and Stoppages Revealed: Set to Launch on September 15

Published 22:08 IST, September 10th 2024

New Vande Bharat Train Route and Stoppages Revealed: Set to Launch on September 15

The new Vande Bharat Express is set to launch, connecting key cities in Jharkhand and Odisha. Check the route, stoppages, and timings.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New Vande Bharat Train Route and Stoppages Revealed: Set to Launch on September 15
New Vande Bharat Train Route and Stoppages Revealed: Set to Launch on September 15 | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:08 IST, September 10th 2024