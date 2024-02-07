Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:54 IST
Newly-Built Andheri Flyover Goes Under Repair Due To Cracks On 'Road Surface'
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the repairing work of the newly built Teli Gali flyover at Andheri.
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the repairing work of the newly built Teli Gali flyover at Andheri which connects Gokhale Bridge to Western Express Highway to ease traffic snarls at peak hours.
The repair work kickstarted on the directions of additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu. The construction work on the Teli Gali flyover at Andheri was completed last year, but it was not opened to traffic due to road faults, claimed sources.
Activists had pointed out that the cement road surface had cracks and the asphalt surface had gravel stones sticking out, besides a small part of the road being dugout.
Meanwhile, the BMC officials have notified that Gokhale Bridge is scheduled to open for public by February.
