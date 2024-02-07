Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt after video of woman cop dragging girl by hair goes viral

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting a video clip depicting woman cop allegedly dragging a protesting student by her hair.

Digital Desk
NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt
NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt | Image:K Kavitha/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranga Reddy: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday, took suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting a video clip depicting a woman police official allegedly dragging a protesting student by her hair in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The incident reportedly occurred during an agitation by students from Professor Jayanshankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on January 24, 2024.

The video of the incident has gained widespread attention on social media. The Commission, upon reviewing the media report, expressed concern that if the contents were accurate, they indicate a serious violation of the human rights of the victimised girl.

Consequently, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Telangana, requesting a comprehensive report on the matter within four weeks. 

The NHRC also stated that the report should encompass details of the incident, any actions taken, and the current health status of the girl.

As per the viral media report dated January 25, 2024, the students were protesting against a decision by the State Government to allocate 100 acres of university land for the construction of a new High Court complex.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP K Kavitha took to X to share a video of women cops allegedly pulling a girl's hair as she was running. 

She wrote, “The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved. This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike. @India_NHRC

The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. 

This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

