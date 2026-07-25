NIA Court Rejects Interim Bail of Terror Accused Ex-DySP Devinder Singh; Grants Parole to Attend Father's Last Rites

Special NIA Court in Jammu has rejected the interim bail plea filed by former J&K Police Deputy SP Devinder Singh. The plea was filed by the former DySP to attend the religious ceremonies following his father's death. However, the court granted him custody parole on humanitarian grounds. DySP Singh was arrested on January 11, 2020, along with Naveed Babu, Rather and Mir, an advocate, when police intercepted their car near Qazigund on the national highway.

In his plea, Devinder Singh had sought 20 days of interim bail after his father, Deedar Singh, died on July 17, stating that he needed to perform the last rites and participate in the Akhand Paath scheduled from July 27 to July 30. NIA said that DySP Singh faces trial for grave offences related to national security under the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, and his regular bail appeal is pending before the High Court.

The NIA stated that it had no objection to custody parole on humanitarian grounds with a proper police escort but expressed concern that regular bail could influence witnesses.

Court said that it partly allows the application of the applicant purely on humanitarian grounds for allowing him to participate in the religious rituals, i.e. Akhand Paath to be performed from 27.07.2026 to 30.07.2026 at Imran Gali, Mehjoor Nagar, near Salam Cement Store, Srinagar.

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Court ordered that Ex-DySP Singh shall be taken to Srinagar by road or train under proper police escort for five days and shall return to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu by 31 July evening. Court has directed the police escort party to keep Ex-DySP at the nearest Police Station while in Srinagar in proper custody and shall be taken to the residence of the deceased from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm, and during the visit, sufficient police personnel shall remain with the Ex-DySP for his protection and guard under rules.

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