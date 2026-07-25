Delivery Worker Swarmed & Robbed Of Pizza by Crowd Near Jantar Mantar Amid CJP Protest | WATCH

New Delhi: A shocking video has been making the rounds on the internet where a pizza delivery worker was robbed by a group of people near New Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site area on Friday, and footage of the incident eventually came to the attention of Delhi Police.

Reportedly, the event occurred at Tolstoy Chowk, close to Jantar Mantar, where a mob swarmed a pizza delivery employee, made off with multiple pizza boxes, and fled the scene.

Delhi Police reported receiving footage of the incident, though no formal written complaint regarding the robbery has been filed yet in this regard.

What cops said

Police confirmed that the footage dates back to Friday and clarified that online food delivery platforms are still functioning normally in the New Delhi area.

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This clarification follows restrictions implemented under Section 163 across New Delhi. Delhi Police stated that while food delivery services in the area have been regulated, no ban has been enacted, and online delivery operations continue to function.

However, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at Delhi Police for restricting food delivery and app-based platforms near Jantar Mantar during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, labeling the restriction "foodbandi" and drawing a parallel to demonetisation.

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Reacting to the restrictions, Yadav took to X and wrote, "Roti mat chhino! (Notebandi ke baad Foodbandi)," accusing the authorities of depriving people of access to food while attempting to maintain law and order in the national capital.

Nagaland man's kind gesture

In another news, a man from Nagaland has drawn widespread appreciation on social media after arranging the delivery of 150 pizzas for protesters taking part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he wanted to support those who had travelled far from home to join the agitation.

Sharing his gesture on Instagram, user Zha Lhou said he could not be present at the protest but felt compelled to contribute in whatever way he could.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there at the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote.

Explaining his decision, he said he ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and instructed the delivery partner to distribute them among anyone who had not eaten.