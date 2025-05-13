NIA Cracks Down Manipur Terror Groups: Two Terrorists Arrested In Ethnic Clashes Cases

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made big breakthroughs in its investigation into the ethnic clashes that rocked Manipur in 2023. In a major development, the NIA has arrested two key cadres of banned militant groups in connection with murder and abduction cases.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur, which erupted in May 2023, have claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands of people. The NIA's investigation into the cases has revealed the involvement of banned militant groups in the violence. The agency's efforts to crack down on these groups have led to the arrest of several key cadres.

One of the arrested cadres is Waikhom Rohit Singh, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG). Singh was picked up by the NIA team for his involvement in the conspiracy and execution of a crime in the case. The case relates to the abduction and murder of four individuals who were forcibly taken away from a CRPF-naka duty point in Imphal West district. The bodies of three of the four persons were later recovered.

Brutal Killing In Zairawn Village

In another case, the NIA has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and burning and looting of houses in Zairawn village in Jiribam district. The accused, Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba, were members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), respectively. Meiraba was involved in the actual shooting of the woman, while Sanatomba was part of the team involved in the carnage.

NIA's Investigation Continues

The NIA's investigation into the cases is underway, with the agency making efforts to identify and apprehend all those involved in the violence. The agency's efforts have led to the recovery of crucial evidence and the arrest of several key cadres. The NIA is determined to bring those responsible for the violence to justice and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions.