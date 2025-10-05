NIA Files Charges Against 4 Over Grenade Attack On Ex-Punjab Minister's Residence

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four accused persons in the case of the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia, the agency said in a release. The chargesheet filed has named two arrested accused: Saidul Ameen of Amroha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra, a resident of Haryana.

It also names two absconders: Kulbir Singh Sidhu of Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Manish, also known as Kaka Rana, of Kamal (Haryana). All four have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, BNS, and the Explosive Substances Act in the case RC-/11/2025/NIA/DLI.

The attack on the premises of former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar (Punjab) was carried out on the night of April 7. NIA took over the probe a few days later, on April 12. As per the agency, Kulbeer Singh, an operative of the proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has conspired with his associate Manish @ Kaka Rana and formed a terror gang to target the prominent leaders of Punjab to create terror among the general public for raising funds for BKI through extortion.

Manish had subsequently recruited Saidul Ameen, who had hurled the grenade on the fateful night. The grenade was supplied to Saidul by Kulbir, while Abhijot provided the terror funds. The agency said that Kulbir had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish.