Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

NIA Foils Major Jailbreak Plot of 2008 Bangalore Serial Bomb Blasts Accused

NIA successfully thwarts an escape plot in Bangalore, preventing a major attack by T Nasir, prime suspect in the 2008 Bangalore bomb blast.

NIA successfully thwarted a major attack and escape plot in Bangalore during its investigation
NIA successfully thwarted a major attack and escape plot in Bangalore during its investigation | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully thwarted a major attack and escape Jailbreak plot in Bangalore during its investigation, sources said on Saturday, January 13.

T Nasir, the prime focus of the probe and accused in the 2008 Bangalore serial bomb blasts, had devised an escape plan from Parappa's Agrahara Jail. According to sources, Nasir's move would have involved targeting the police vehicle during his court appearance with the intention of throwing a grenade. The NIA's intervention prevented Nasir's escape, revealing his alleged plan to escape police custody during the attack. Nasir's influence in orchestrating the attack, along with other arrested suspected terrorists, has come to light.

The investigation continues, revealing critical details surrounding the thwarted escape plot.

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

