NIA Raids NTK Functionaries in Tamil Nadu over LTTE Revival, Party Moves HC
The NIA raids are said to be in connection with the alleged revival of the banned organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and laundering of funds
Tiruchirappalli: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids in several locations across Tamil Nadu at the residences of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionaries.
The searches are underway at districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tenkasi and other places.
NTK functionary Saatai Duraimurugan’s house in Tiruchirappalli district is also being searched.
The raids are said to be in connection with the alleged revival of the banned organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and laundering of funds.
Notably, NTK has moved Madras High Court over the ongoing NIA raid on their party office bearers. Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan of Madras High Court will hear the urgent petition this afternoon.
