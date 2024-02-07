Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:03 IST

NIA Raids NTK Functionaries in Tamil Nadu over LTTE Revival, Party Moves HC

The NIA raids are said to be in connection with the alleged revival of the banned organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and laundering of funds

Digital Desk
NIA
NIA filed charge sheet against four linked to ISIS-module based in Kerala. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tiruchirappalli: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids in several locations across Tamil Nadu at the residences of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionaries.

The searches are underway at districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tenkasi and other places. 

NTK functionary Saatai Duraimurugan’s house in Tiruchirappalli district is also being searched.

The raids are said to be in connection with the alleged revival of the banned organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and laundering of funds.

Notably, NTK has moved Madras High Court over the ongoing NIA raid on their party office bearers. Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan of Madras High Court will hear the urgent petition this afternoon.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:03 IST

