NIA Secures Life Imprisonment to Eight Bangladeshis Among Nine in Human Trafficking Case
The NIA has secured life imprisonment for nine individuals, including eight Bangladeshis, in a 2019 human trafficking case involving the exploitation of Bangladeshi women in India. The special court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicts.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major success in a seven-year-old case registered in 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured life imprisonment for nine accused, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, linked to a syndicate of human trafficking.
The case pertains to a human trafficking network involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women into India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.
A special NIA court in Hyderabad, in its order passed on September 17, convicted and sentenced the nine accused to life imprisonment in the case. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicted accused, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of fine.
The original case was registered by Telangana Police at Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019 during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur in Hyderabad.
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The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on October 12, 2019, as RC-03/2019/NIA/HYD.
During its investigation, the NIA found the involvement of the accused in the human trafficking network. The anti-terror agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 17, 2020.
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NIA investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons from different locations, including West Bengal and Telangana, during 2019 and 2020. The accused persons, namely Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran, Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, Imamul Ghazi alias Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das alias Sagor, Mohd Abdulla Munshi alias Abdul Sarkar and Mohd Ayub Shaik, were prosecuted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.
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