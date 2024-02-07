Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST
Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Shortest Budget Speech
Nirmala Sitharaman approximately spoke for around 60 minutes, making it the shortest speech of hers
Apoorva Shukla
- India
- 1 min read
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:ANI
New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her 6th budget speech in a row on Thursday, February 1, which is also her shortest. Nirmala Sitharaman approximately spoke for around 60 minutes, making it the shortest speech of hers. She presented the budget in 57 minutes.
Last year in 2023, she delivered her budget speech under 90 minutes, less than 2022 when she clocked 92 minutes.
(This is a breaking story)
Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:12 IST
