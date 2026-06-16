Nitin Nabin To Form New Team With Young Faces: Sources After Key RSS-BJP Meeting At Rajnath Singh's Residence

New Delhi: BJP President Nitin Nabin is set to form a new team soon, sources said after hours-long with senior BJP and RSS leaders at Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Union Minister Amit Shah and RSS functionary Arun Kumar.

It is reported that the senior leaders discussed about re-shuffle of the central team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the meeting. According to reports, the new team will have new and young faces along with senior and experienced leaders.

Notably, 46-year-old Nitin Nabin is the youngest President of BJP till date.

Nabin, who is the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar, succeeded Jagat Prakash Nadda to become the National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December. The five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency has been hailed as a “young and industrious” leader by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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