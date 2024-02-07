Advertisement

Nitish CM Swearing-in: A total of eight ministers including two Deputy CMs are expected to be sworn in along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in the oath-taking ceremony at 5 PM on Sunday. Notably, the Janata Dal United chief will be taking oath as the Bihar CM for a record ninth time in a row. For the unversed, Nitish resigned as the Bihar CM saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan. The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan in the state as well as the INDI bloc that he helped take shape but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts. "You all know how I came to this alliance and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well", said Kumar, while talking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Nitish Kumar Swearing-in Ceremony: List of Ministers to Take Oath With Bihar CM Today

Preparations are in full swing for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 5 pm today. BJP president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in Patna around 4:15 pm. As per Republic TV sources, CM Nitish Kumar and two Deputy CMs are expected to take oath today.

Samrat Chaudhary- BJP (Nitish Kumar's Deputy)

Vijay Sinha- BJP (Nitish Kumar's Deputy)

Prem Kumar (BJP)

Vijay Chaudhary (JDU)

Bijendra Yadav (JDU)

Shravan Kumar (JDU)

Santosh Kumar (JDU)

Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

Besides, political circles are also abuzz with the name of LJP president Chirag Paswan. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

Advertisement

How Numbers Stack Up In Bihar Assembly

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs.

Advertisement

The RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority.