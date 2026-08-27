NLSIU Cancels 2026 Convocation Amid Row Over CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chief’s Proposed Presence

New Delhi: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation for the graduating batch of 2026, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on September 12.

The decision comes amid growing opposition from students and alumni over the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in the convocation.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the university said that despite its “collective best efforts”, it would not be able to hold the 34th Annual Convocation. NLSIU did not explicitly link the cancellation to the controversy surrounding the proposed presence of the CJI and BCI chairman.

Degrees To Be Conferred In Absentia

Although the physical ceremony has been cancelled, NLSIU said the graduating students will still receive their degrees.

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The university stated that all graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia, subject to the required approvals from its governing bodies. Students will be given the option of receiving their certificates by courier or collecting them directly from the university campus.

NLSIU said it would share a fresh form and details of the process with students so they can indicate their preferred method of receiving their certificates.

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Students, Alumni Had Opposed CJI, BCI Chief’s Presence

The cancellation follows an open letter signed by more than 700 members of the NLSIU community opposing the proposed participation of CJI Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The statement was signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni. They had raised concerns over the BCI's earlier action involving graduates of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad and demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to the NALSAR student and faculty community.

The controversy had its roots in the dispute at NALSAR, where students and faculty had objected to the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The BCI had subsequently announced a decision to halt the enrolment of NALSAR's graduating students as advocates, but the move was withdrawn within hours following widespread criticism.

The developments subsequently triggered opposition within the NLSIU community over the proposed attendance of both the CJI and BCI chairman at its own convocation.

CJI Surya Kant Had Engaged With NLSIU Students

The controversy also saw CJI Surya Kant engage with NLSIU students in an interaction reportedly lasting around 90 minutes, during which concerns raised by students were discussed.

The latest decision means the 2026 graduating batch will not have a traditional convocation ceremony. Instead, students will receive formal recognition of their degrees through the in-absentia process once the necessary approvals are obtained.