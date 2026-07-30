'No Adverse Legal Action Against Jantar Mantar Protesters, But People With Criminal Antecedents Won't Be Protected': Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will not take any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the recent protests in the national capital relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam, but those with a criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order.

In its order, the home department of the Delhi Government said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.

According to the release, as of 6 pm on July 29, a total of 13 FIRs had been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the recent protests.

While the government has directed no adverse legal action against protestors, "The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court," the Delhi Government order read.

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On arrests and detentions already made in connection with the FIRs, the government directed that “the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.”

The Delhi government said it “does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account.”

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The decision follows a Supreme Court order dated July 28, in Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Ors.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike against the NEET-UG paper leak. The government agreed to their demands, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister. The government also agreed to provide suitable compensation to the aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs against protesters.

Earlier on July 28, the Supreme Court directed all States to release students below the age of 18 who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents.

The Court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations placed before it, prima facie, warrant an independent and impartial probe.

The Court has further directed that persons arrested in connection with the student protests who do not have criminal antecedents shall also be released, while permitting investigation in the cases to continue in accordance with law.