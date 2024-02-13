Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday, marking his seventh visit since his first in 2015. During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi- BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by the PM on February 14. The temple complex includes a visitors’ centre, prayer halls, exhibitions, learning areas, and sports area for children and youth, among others.

Marking it as a place of harmony, it will welcome people of all faiths to experience and understand Hindu culture and spirituality, said BAPS. The door of temple will open for the public from March 1. Ahead of its opening, the devotees planning to visit the grand temple must know the dress code and follow the same for hassle-free entry and prayer.

UAE's First Hindu Temple BAPS: Dress Code

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is a place of worship and all visitors and worshippers must be respectful in their choice of clothing, adhering to the guidelines, said BAPS. Following are the dress codes:

The body should be covered between the neck, the elbows, and the ankles. Avoid caps, t-shirts and other clothing articles with offensive designs. Avoid translucent or tight-fitting clothing.

In 2015, the UAE government allotted land for a Hindu mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly appreciated the move in Abu Dhabi and also posted on social media, "I am very thankful to the UAE Govt for their decision to allot land in order to build a mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is a great step."

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and Mandir Limited were chosen and entrusted by both governments to construct, develop and administer the mandir project.