'No Explanation Given': Arvind Kejriwal Claims Meta Blocked Instagram Access in India

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that Meta has restricted access to his Instagram account in India without providing any explanation, accusing the social media giant of yielding to pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that his Instagram account had suddenly become inaccessible to users in India and said repeated attempts to seek clarification from Meta's India office had gone unanswered.

Calling the move "pretty bad service", the former Delhi Chief Minister questioned the company's transparency and accountability.

"Meta has restricted my Instagram account in India without giving any reason. We have repeatedly reached out to Meta India, but there has been no response. Don't bow down to PM Modi," Kejriwal said, alleging political interference behind the action.

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The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Meta's operations in India following its recent controversy over briefly restricting a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company had apologised to the Indian government, attributing the incident to an operational error, while assuring authorities that it was strengthening safeguards for high-profile accounts.

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